Wimbledon: The favourites to come out on top

Though much of her success hasn’t come on grass, Iga Swiatek is favourite to lift the women’s singles trophy at Wimbledon this year. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say that British players may not be the big favourites for either of this year’s singles Grand Slam titles. So just who is fancied to raise either of the trophies in 12 days time?

Women’s favourites

On the women’s side of the draw it is difficult to look past Iga Swiatek. The Pole is on an incredible run of form having not been beaten since 16 February when she fell to Jelena Ostapenko.

Her 35-match winning run since former world No1 Ashleigh Barty retired from the sport has seen her dominate in nearly every tournament she has played in – she dropped just one set at the French Open.

That said, so much of her success has come on clay and the hard courts so how she’ll go on grass as overwhelming favourite remains to be seen. She has Jana Fett up first on Centre Court.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw there will be eyes on Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams – the Tunisian is one of the top seeds here while 23-time Slam winner Williams is playing her first singles match since Wimbledon last year.

Eastbourne winner Petra Kvitova and French Open finalist Coco Gauff will be in the mix – Simona Halep could cause issues for the big hitters, too.

The women’s draw is so open. The overwhelming favourite has little winning experience on grass and those clipping at her heels are all capable of causing an upset.

With reigning champion Barty no longer gracing the courts, there’s an opportunity this year to become the next big grass court player.

Men’s favourites

The men’s draw is just as interesting this year. Rafael Nadal is looking for the third leg of his calendar Grand Slam – winning the four majors in a single year – but has made no secret of injury concerns coming into this week.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic remains favourite but he pulled out of an exhibition match on Friday – though there is no suggestion of the Serbian being injured.

The in-form grass player Matteo Berrettini will come into the competition with confidence – his run of 20 wins in 21 grass court matches is worth making note of – and Pole Hubert Hurkacz is also a fancied runner in this year’s competition.

As the great names of modern tennis descend on SW19, there’s a feeling that we could be seeing new winners. But writing off the favourites is something you do at your peril, and Djokovic and Swiatek remain those holding that pressurised tag.