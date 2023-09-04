Alcaraz breezes through to last eight in US Open title defence

Carlos Alcaraz’s attempt to defend the US Open title he won last year goes on as he beat Italian Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets at Flushing Meadows. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz’s attempt to defend the US Open title he won last year goes on as he beat Italian Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets at Flushing Meadows.

The 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory in New York sends the Spaniard into the quarter-finals, and banks him a minimum cheque of $455,000 (£360,000) depending on his further progress.

If the 20-year-old were to go on and defend his title, he will snap up three grand slams before the age of 21 and win two in a row having beat Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Alcaraz intensity

“[I had] the intensity from the beginning until the last ball, I played a really solid match with less mistakes,” Alcaraz said after the win. “I played my game and I am really happy with the performance. I am really happy I played well today.

“My favourite surface right now is the hard court but when I won Wimbledon I said I fell in love with the grass. I am comfortable with all three but I love the hard court.

“It is going to be a tough quarter-final.”

Elsewhere at the US Open Madison Keys came out on top in an all-American tie with third seed Jessica Pegula. The 29-year-old left the court in tears after her 6-1 6-3 fourth-round loss – she is yet to go beyond the last eight at a Grand Slam.

Keys impressed against her compatriot and earned a quarter-final tie against Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The Czech grass court winner toppled American Peyton Stearns on the Louis Armstrong Stadium in a deciding set.

Having gone down 7-6 in the first, Vondrousova rallied to take the second and third 6-3 6-2.

Today’s US Open play will see Coco Gauff take on Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Jelena Ostapenko while 10th seed Frances Tiafoe faces Ben Shelton.