Huge US Open shock as Swiatek dumped out

Flushing Meadows felt tremors last night as world No1 and favourite for the US Open Iga Swiatek was dumped out of the Grand Slam. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Jelena Ostapenko toppled the Polish No1 seed 3-6 6-3 6-1 in one of the biggest tennis shocks of the year.

“I’m surprised that my level changed so drastically,” said 22-year-old Swiatek.

“Usually when I play bad, I play bad at the beginning, then I catch up or problem solve. This time it was totally the opposite.

“I don’t really know what happened with my game, I felt no control suddenly.”

“I always expect a tough battle against Iga, she is such a great player and very consistent,” said Ostapenko.

“But I just went for it. I know I had to play my game and be aggressive because that is not what she likes.”

The upset will be of great inspiration to Jack Draper, the last Briton remaining in the US Open singles draws.

The Brit takes on Russian Andrey Rublev , the eighth seed, this evening in New York.

Elsewhere Madison Keys takes on American compatriot Jessica Pegula, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz faces Italian Matteo Arnaldi and Ons Jabeur faces Qinwen Zheng.