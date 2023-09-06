Sabalenka to become world No1 after win over Zhang at US Open

Former Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka made it four out of four Grand Slam semi-final appearances this year after the Belarusian toppled Qinwen Zheng yesterday at Flushing Meadows. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On track for her first ever US Open title, Sabalenka beat her Chinese opponent 6-1 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the final four in New York.

She will become world No1 on Monday as a result of her progress and the lack of Iga Swiatek at this stage in the tournament.

“I think I definitely played great tennis today. I’m super happy with the win against her, she’s played unbelievable tennis this US Open,” she said.

“Super happy to give myself another opportunity to do better in the semis.

“I’m trying to focus on my game, I’ll focus on being No.1 after the US Open.”

It’s a third straight semi-final at Flushing Meadows for the 25-year-old from Minsk.

Today is the semi-finals day for the ladies side of the draw and play opens with the clash between home hero Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.