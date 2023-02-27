British tennis ace Cameron Norrie achieves career first on way to claiming Rio Open title

Cameron Norrie beat Carlos Alcaraz in three sets to win the Rio Open

Cameron Norrie, the British No1 in men’s tennis, admitted battling some personal demons on his way to winning his first title of the year at the Rio Open on Sunday.

Norrie beat US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz – at No2 in the world, the highest-ranked opponent he has ever beaten in a knockout tournament – 5-7 6-4 7-5 in Brazil.

It came seven days after losing a final in Argentina to Spanish teenager Alcaraz and just weeks after coming within one win of the title in Auckland.

Read more UK Tennis chiefs offered £500k by WTA to let Russians back into Grand Slam

“It’s so special to win this one,” said Norrie, who has climbed to 12th in the ATP rankings.

“I have lost a couple of finals this year. I had to do it the tough way – I was a set and a break down and I was looking done – but I managed to flick a switch and turn it around, so it was a good day.

“I had to battle a lot of demons the last couple weeks, but I managed to play well in the big moments and that’s what it took.”

Norrie lost a close first set and slipped to 3-0 in the second but rallied with four successive games as Alcaraz became hampered by a thigh injury.

The 27-year-old finally took control of a see-saw final set with a decisive break of serve for 6-5 and served out with an ace to claim his fifth career title.

Norrie and Alcaraz could meet again for the third week in a row this week in Acapulco, where both are due to take part in the Mexican Open.

“Even with the injury and the pain, I could say I’m happy with my performance this whole week and the level that I played in these matches,” said Alcaraz.

“But of course playing against Norrie is always tough and it’s great to see him win a title.”