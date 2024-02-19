Federer documentary will capture ‘deeply personal journey’

TOPSHOT – Switzerland’s Roger Federer reacts after playing his final game a doubles with Spain’s Rafael Nadal of Team Europe in the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, early on September 24, 2022. – Roger Federer brings the curtain down on his spectacular career in a “super special” match alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The final two weeks of Roger Federer’s tennis career will become a documentary after the 20-time Grand Slam winner worked with British filmmaker Asif Kapadia on the new Amazon Prime project.

Federer, considered one of the greatest players to grace the tennis courts, retired in 2022 and became the first of the Big Three – alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal – to hang up his racket.

Federer: deeply personal

Federer said: “Initially the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends.

“During my career I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public.

“However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey.

“I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide.”

Kapadia will direct with Joe Sabia, who has worked on documentaries on the likes of singer Amy Winehouse and footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona.

As yet untitled, the documentary will see interviews with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and Andy Murray.

Legacy

Before Carlos Alcaraz’s triumph in 2023 every winner at Wimbledon since Federer’s 2003 was won by one of the big three or Murray.

Nadal is set to retire after the Olympics this year while Djokovic and Murray are ploughing on with differing levels of success.

The next major tennis tournament of the year will take place in Paris as the French Open begins a huge summer of sport for the European capital.

The tennis tour will then head to London for Wimbledon and then New York for the US Open.