Swiatek sets up repeat of 2022 French Open final vs Gauff in quarters

Iga Swiatek will play a repeat of last year’s French Open final this week with her win yesterday against Lesia Tsurenko earning her a quarter-final tie against American Coco Gauff.

The world No1 from Poland beat her Ukrainian opponent in the fourth round of the French Open after Tsurenko retired while Gauff toppled Anna Schmiedlova 7-5 6-2.

The two winners met in the final at Roland Garros in 2022 with Swiatek winning 6-1 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Elsewhere in the Parisian suburbs, 2022 Wimbledon and US Open finalist Ons Jabeur breezed past Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-1 while there were wins for Casper Ruud, Holger Rune and Beatriz Haddad Maia – Rune overcame Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set thriller.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both feature today.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, began his run towards a third Wimbledon title with a 6-3 6-2 win over South Korean Chung Hyeon.

Fellow Brit Ryan Peniston also got off to a winning start at the Surbiton Trophy event with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Jiri Vesely.