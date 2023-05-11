Tennis star Rybakina reaches ranking she’d have held if Wimbledon handed out points

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has risen in the WTA tennis world rankings to the position she would have held if the British Grand Slam had dished out ranking points.

The 23-year-old player from Kazakhstan is now the world No6, a spot she was denied due to the ATP and WTA denying the Championships the ability to be a ranking event due to their ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Having been ranked world No23 heading into the third Grand Slam of the season in 2022, Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the final to lift her first major title.

If Wimbledon was a ranking event last year the victory would have seen Rybakina move up to world No6, the spot she now occupies.

The Moscow-born player lost the 2023 Australian Open to Aryna Sabalenka before beating the Belarusian later in the year at the Indian Wells tournament.

She faces Jasmine Paolini tomorrow at the Italian Open.

Wimbledon will be a ranking event again this year after choosing to allow Russian and Belarusians to compete.

Elsewhere in the WTA rankings, Caroline Garcia moved up to fourth and Coco Gauff up to fifth.

Wimbledon finalist Jabeur dropped three places to seventh while Maria Sakkari deposed Daria Kasatkina in eighth.

Emma Raducanu is in danger of losing the British No1 spot to Jodie Burrage given the former US Open winner is out injured for a number of months.