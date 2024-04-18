Red Bull in talks with Carlos Sainz over 2025 seat, but Audi linger

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – MARCH 18: Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the Paddock before practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 18, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Red Bull Formula 1 team have held discussions with Carlos Sainz over a potential spot on their team in 2025.

Ferrari disposed of Spaniard Sainz to make room for the incoming Lewis Hamilton.

But Red Bull director Helmut Marko has confirmed his side has spoken to Sainz.

“We are talking to [Carlos Sainz], he is having his best season in Formula 1, but he has a very lucrative offer from Audi and we cannot match or beat that,” Marko said.

With current world champion Max Verstappen unlikely to leave Red Bull, despite Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insisting “never say never” when approached about a move for the Dutchman, it is Sergio “Checo” Perez’s seat which would likely be under threat.

Marko added: “It is clear that Checo is currently having his best season since he has been with us.

“If he can keep up these performances, especially qualifying in Japan, then he is definitely the best option for Red Bull in 2025.

“He is a team player and has now realised that his radical approach in terms of setup last year was the wrong one. Now he has a setup much more similar to Max’s.”

The Formula 1 paddock is in China this weekend for the first race in the country since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Verstappen leads the driver championship but departing Sainz has been stellar for the chasing pack despite missing a race to have his appendix removed.