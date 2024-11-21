George Russell: F1 drivers a bit fed up with FIA

Formula 1’s George Russell has hit out at the sport’s governing body, insisting some drivers are “a bit fed up” with the leadership of the FIA.

Russell leads the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which penned a letter to the FIA slamming its chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem for meddling in the sport over such things as underwear and swearing.

The Mercedes driver’s comments come days after Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich was removed from his post, something Russell says wasn’t made aware to drivers prior to the announcement.

The Briton said: “There are a number of drivers who feel a bit fed up with the whole situation and it only seems to be going to a degree in the wrong direction.

“Talking as a fellow driver as opposed to my role with the GPDA, everybody felt with certain things that have happened that we wanted to stand united.

“At the end of the day we just want to be transparent with the FIA and have this dialogue.

“And the departure of Niels is a prime example of not being part of these conversations. [The letter] is kind of us putting the pressure back on them.”

Wittich has been replaced by ex-Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director Rui Marques for the final three races of the season in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

