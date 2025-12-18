Premier Padel Tour heading to major London venue in 2026

The Premier Padel Tour will head to London for the first time next August as the sport continues to grow across Britain.

A venue has not yet been confirmed but City AM understands that Olympia in Kensington is the overwhelming favorite.

It is part of a multi-year deal to bring a leg of the Premier Padel Tour to the UK with the tournament designated the highest possible ranking below the majors. It has the support of the Lawn Tennis Association.

The tour is sponsored by Qatar Airways and heads to London in partnership with Newcastle United front-of-shirt sponsor Sela, the Saudi firm controlled by the Magpies’ Public Investment Fund owners.

Premier Padel chief David Sugden said that “bringing the world’s leading professional tour to the UK reflects the importance of its position in the global sporting landscape”, adding that “London offers unparalleled opportunity for the global expansion of Premier Padel”.

Padel coming to London

It comes after data from racquet sports booking app Playtomic earlier this year showed the UK to be the sport’s third biggest market, behind only Spain and Italy.

The UK reached 1,000 padel courts this year while Britain boasts six of the world’s top 10 revenue generating clubs.

Lawn Tennis Association chief Scott Lloyd said: “We’re pleased to support Sela and Premier Padel in bringing this landmark event to London.

“Padel is growing rapidly across Britain, and bringing an elite level event to this country will help strengthen the sport from grassroots participation to professional players.

“By providing a showcase of the highest level of the sport, we hope this tournament will inspire even more people to try padel for the first time.”

Britain was excluded from the revamped Premier Padel Tour last December despite a calendar that included 16 countries and 24 tournaments, but the Andy Murray-backed Hexagon Cup will become a global series after penning a deal with Liv Golf creator 54.

