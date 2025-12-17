Murray-backed Hexagon Cup to become global padel series in deal with LIV Golf creator 54

The Hexagon Cup launched in 2024 and is now set to expand

The Hexagon Cup, the team-based padel competition backed by stars including Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, is to expand into a global circuit, the Hexagon World Series.

It will see multiple events take place around the world each year under the governance of the International Padel Federation, and aligned with the elite Premier Padel circuit and Cupra FIP Tour.

The move is a collaboration with 54, the sports agency behind the creation of LIV Golf and which this month acquired the organiser of Polo In The Park with a view to rolling out similar events worldwide. It has invested in the series and will help to deliver it.

“This partnership marks a new chapter in the history of padel,” said Hexagon Cup founder Enrique Buenaventura.

“Together with 54, FIP and the support of, and fantastic relationship with, Premier Padel, we will build the first truly global team circuit, expanding the vision of the Hexagon Cup and creating something never seen before in our sport.”

More details of the Hexagon World Series are set to be announced in 2026, and it is hoped that the move will further boost the sport’s ambitions for inclusion in the Olympic programme.

“FIP’s mission is to develop and grow Padel at every level of the pyramid – from grassroots and amateur participation to elite professional – all around the world,” said FIP president Luigi Carraro.

“The launch of the Hexagon World Series further enhances, consolidates and stabilizes our ecosystem with the most prestigious competitions in the sport.”

From Hexagon Cup to Hexagon World Series

The Hexagon Cup launched in 2023 with teams co-owned by celebrities including Murray, Nadal, footballer Sergio Aguero, Hollywood star Eva Longoria and Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly. Its third edition is due to take place in Madrid next month.

Its expansion coincides with the closing of an investment round backed not only by 54 but also UK operator Padel Hub and the athlete-centric Players Fund.

“Padel is one of the fastest growing sports globally, and we see an incredible opportunity to help accelerate its professionalisation and global reach,” said 54 Group CEO Gary Davidson.

“Teaming up with Hexagon Cup and FIP to create the Hexagon World Series is a natural extension of our commitment to building the world’s most exciting sporting properties, molded through modern commercial structures and integrated into the existing ecosystem to deliver the best experiences for athletes and fans, and the best performance for partners and investors.”