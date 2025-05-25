Premier League prize money: Millions on line this weekend

Today all 20 Premier League sides will take to the pitch for the final time this season, and though we know who has won the title – and who is going down – there’s still a lot on the line.

Today all 20 Premier League sides will take to the pitch for the final time this season, and though we know who has won the title – and who is going down – there’s still a lot on the line.

There’s the battle for the Champions League, handed out to the top five teams, where Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are all fighting to join Liverpool and Arsenal on the biggest stage next season.

One of those teams will qualify for the Europa League alongside FA Cup winners Crystal Palace and another for the Conference League. Qualification for all three competitions comes with a financial reward, which could be crucial when it comes to satisfying the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

But away from continental financial rewards there’s a huge share of cash up for grabs which depreciates depending on where you finish in the final table.

Bottom side Southampton will receive £3.1m of merit prize money while champions Liverpool will get £62.3m.

But that battle from third to seventh could be the difference between £56m and £43.6m. It means every result matters even if there’s nothing else to play for.

In it to win it

Position UK Merit International Merit Total 1 £33.8m £28.5m £62.3m 2 £32.1m £27.0m £59.1m 3 £30.4m £25.6m £56.0m 4 £28.7m £24.2m £52.9m 5 £27.1m £22.8m £49.9m 6 £25.4m £21.3m £46.7m 7 £23.7m £19.9m £43.6m 8 £22.0m £18.5m £40.5m Goal The Ball

Combine the above with the share of commercial revenue each club gets, around £10m, and a share of the global TV deal, understood to be around £80m, and clubs can make a huge amount of money.

Liverpool will take home over £175m with each of the relegated clubs leaving the Premier League with over £100m.

Total Premier League payout

Position Total (£m) 1 176.2m 2 172.2m 3 168.3m 4 164.3m 5 162.9m 6 149.7m 7 148.3m 8 151.9m 9 138.7m 10 138.1m

So while many have described Crustal Palace’s trip to Liverpool as a party, given both teams have won a trophy this season, it could be huge for the Eagles.

And for the other nine fixtures there could be a matter of millions of pounds theoretically changing hands for each goal.