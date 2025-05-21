Coca-Cola fizzes into life with Premier League deal

Coca-Cola returns as the Premier League’s official soft drink partner after signing a three-year partnership deal set to kick off for the 2025-26 season, as previously reported by City AM.

It comes three years after the soft drinks giant left the English top flight. Coca-Cola had initially partnered with the Premier League for the 2018-19 season.

Javier Meza, president of marketing, Europe, Coca-Cola, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Premier League, the most competitive and compelling football league in the world.

“Football and the Premier League are global passion points, and we look forward to uplifting fans and making their experience even better by bringing them closer to the action.”

Will Brass, Premier League chief commercial officer, stated: “We are delighted to welcome back Coca-Cola as the official soft drink partner of the Premier League.

“Coca-Cola is loved and enjoyed by millions around the world, much like the Premier League, and bring years of experience in top level sport sponsorship and fan engagement. We look forward to working together over the coming seasons to drive further success for us both through this expansive, exciting partnership.”

Coca-Cola joins roster

The Premier League’s current directory of commercial partners includes lead partner and gaming developer EA Sports, official bank Barclays, Guinness, Hublot, Nike and official cloud partner Oracle.

The Premier League is not the only commercial partnership Coca-Cola has in the football world. The soft drinks company is also a sponsor of the Club World Cup, following a resolution in a legal dispute with football governing body Fifa. The resolve will see Coca-Cola maintain their seven-year, $400m (£298m) deal until 2030.

The Premier League concludes on Sunday with all 10 games getting underway at 4pm. While Liverpool are confirmed champions, there remains a race for the Champions League spots. Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have been relegated.