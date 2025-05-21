Barclays agrees O2 Arena and Co-op Live deals in major coup

Banking giant Barclays this morning announced an expansion to their sponsorship portfolio, agreeing deals with the O2 Arena and Co-op Live.

The duo of multi-year partnerships will see the firm become the founding partner of Manchester-based Co-op Live and the principal partner of Greenwich’s O2 Arena.

An agreement with the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena – which this summer will host the likes of the Premier League Darts final, Diana Ross and Lady Gaga – expands Barclays’ footprint in the capital.

The high street lender this year became the principal partner of Lord’s Cricket Ground, with their branding set to decorate one of sport’s most iconic venues.

They also have partnerships in tennis, with both the men’s Premier League and Women’s Super League, and events spaces such as Sadler’s Wells.

The agreements with two of the nation’s most popular venues will allow customers of the bank to get access to reserved tickets.

Barclays making moves

O2 Arena managers AEG told City AM this month that venues like the canvassed dome are looking to move with modern times, ensuring sport and entertainment events can stay in the UK amid a surge in overseas interest.

“I think there’s a strong willingness from all the stakeholders involved, whether they are public actors or private actors, to make sure that London stays at the very top of that list of cities that are hosting events,” Gael Caselli, vice president of sport for AEG Europe said.

The group also saw sales at its touring and festivals arm almost double last week, with turnover up from £178.3m to £340m, while Oak View Group – the firm behind Co-op Live alongside Manchester City operators City Football Group – told City AM that they have plans to replicate the arena up north down in the capital.

On Barclays’ announcement, Tom Corbett, the bank’s managing director of sponsorship and client experience, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our new partnerships with Co-op Live and The O2.

“These world-class venues join our growing entertainment portfolio, reinforcing Barclays as a leading brand in entertainment, across music, sports and the arts. These partnerships also mean even more exclusive perks and unforgettable experiences for our customers.”