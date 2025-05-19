BBC on hunt for Fifa World Cup host after Lineker exit

The BBC are on the hunt for a new face for their 2026 Fifa World Cup coverage after Match Of The Day star Gary Lineker departed the broadcaster a year early.

The BBC are on the hunt for a new face for their 2026 Fifa World Cup coverage after Match Of The Day star Gary Lineker departed the broadcaster a year early.

Lineker, the 64-year-old who was the BBC’s highest paid presenter, has apologised “unreservedly” for an Instagram video he shared about Zionism which included an emoji of a rat.

“Unfortunately, I did not see the emoji,” Lineker said. “If I had, I would never, ever have shared it. The minute I was made aware, I quickly deleted the post and went on to make an apology.

“I would like once again to say I’m sorry, unreservedly, for the hurt and upset caused, it was a genuine mistake and oversight, but I should have been more diligent, I know that.

“I’ve stood up for minorities and humanitarian issues and against all forms of racism all of my life, including, of course, antisemitism, which I absolutely abhor. There’s no place for it and never should be.”

Lineker was supposed to leave Match Of The Day at the conclusion of the season anyway, but was expected to front the free-to-air broadcaster’s coverage of the 2025-26 FA Cup and the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will be aired from the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

His 26-year BBC career will therefore end this Sunday, after the final round of Premier League matches. He is to be replaced on the iconic highlights programme by a rotational trio made up of the popular Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman.

Read more What Gary Lineker’s early BBC departure means for his podcast empire

“It’s been a pleasure and a huge privilege working with the BBC for 30 years, especially hosting Match of the Day, a programme that is so close to my heart and an integral part of my life,” he added.

Lineker former boss

In a statement, Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: “Gary [Lineker] has acknowledged the mistake he made.

“Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.

“His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.

“We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”