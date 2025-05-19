What Gary Lineker’s early BBC departure means for his podcast empire

Gary Lineker is a co-founder of podcast empire, Goalhanger. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker’s early departure from the BBC will also have an impact on his growing podcast empire, it is understood.

It was confirmed this morning that the TV presenter is to leave the corporation after this weekend’s Match Of The Day.

Gary Lineker is to depart the broadcaster earlier than planned and will not front BBC coverage of the 2026 World Cup, or coverage of the FA Cup next season, as had been previously announced.

The announcement came after the presenter apologised “unreservedly” for sharing an Instagram story about Zionism, which he deleted, and which had featured a picture of a rat, saying: “I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views.”

It has now emerged that Lineker’s departure will also have an impact on his podcast empire, Goalhanger, as the parting of the ways will also include the licensing deals with the BBC for The Rest Is Football and The Rest Is History.

Gary Lineker Goalhanger surges in value

In February, City AM reported that the value of Gary Lineker’s podcast company Goalhanger had surged during its latest financial year.

The business, which also produces the likes of The Rest is Politics and The Rest is Entertainment, saw its assets jump over its last 12 months as the popularity of its shows continue to rise.

According to a document filed with Companies House, Goalhanger’s net current assets surged from £582,558 to almost £1.9m in the 12 months to 31 May, 2024.

Its cash in the bank also rose from £560,539 to £2.7m.

The company was launched by Gary Lineker, former ITV controller Tony Pastor and BBC executive Jack Davenport five years ago.

According to the firm, its 13 key shows have amassed more than 400m audio downloads and over 85m Youtube views in 2024.

The business also produces We Have Ways of Making You Talk, Empire, The Rest is Money and The Rest is Classified.

City AM reported in November that the TV production company co-owned by Gary Lineker was put into voluntary liquidation.

Goalhanger Films was owned by Gary Lineker and Tony Pastor and it produced documentaries featuring major sports stars.

Its projects included Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health; Hand of God; Mo Salah: A Football Fairytale and a Serena Williams documentary with Amazon Prime.