BBC to show Queen’s Club tennis after striking new TV deal

The BBC has agreed a three-year deal with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to show the iconic HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.

The BBC has agreed a three-year deal with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to show the iconic HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.

BBC Sport will continue to broadcast from the Fulham venue, which will include a women’s tournament for the first time in over 50 years, as well as the Eastbourne and Nottingham grass court events.

The series of British tournaments, used as a warm-up to Wimbledon, will join the third Grand Slam of the year as part of the BBC’s free-to-air tennis offering yet again.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport said: “The grass court season is synonymous with British summer, and for BBC Sport it marks the start of a huge summer of women’s sporting events, kicking off with the women’s tournament at Queen’s.

Continuing our partnership with the LTA for a further three years including the streaming of Eastbourne and Nottingham ensures world-class tennis remains free-to-air for audiences.”

Queen’s Club part of ‘best crass court season yet’

The latest tennis agreement will ensure a multitude of sports remains on free-to-air BBC TV, with the likes of the Olympic Games, FA Cup, Women’s Euros and Women’s Rugby World Cup all set to feature over the coming years.

LTA managing director of commercial and operations, Chris Pollard, added that the deal will open up tennis to the widest possible audience, promising this year’s LTA will be the “best grass court season yet”.

“This partnership will enable people right across the country to watch British stars and top-ranked international players on free-to-air platforms across three weeks of inspiring, world-class tennis.”

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will feature at Queen’s Club this year alongside British No1 Katie Boulter. Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz are both confirmed for the men’s event with rumours circulating that Novak Djokovic, too, could join the party at Barons Court.

The Championships at Queen’s Club will begin on 7 June and run through until 22 June.