Leeds United sack manager Jesse Marsch after less than a year in charge

Leeds United have sacked manager Jesse Marsch just 11 months after the Premier League club appointed the American.

Marsch leaves the job after failing to win in the Premier League since November.

Leeds United are on a run of just two wins – both in the FA Cup – in 11 matches.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League table and are above the relegation places on goal difference alone – the club have won four of their 20 matches in the 2022-2023 season.

“Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties,” a club statement said.

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Following their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Marsch said: “I’m frustrated and disappointed. I feel like we had a really good start, we were on top of the match, we had chances to score but on a set-piece we go down 1-0.

“I obviously take responsibility.”

Leeds dipped into the transfer market last month with the acquisitions of Max Wober for £10m from RB Salzburg, Georginio Rutter for £36m from Hoffenheim and Diogo Monteiro from Servette for an undisclosed fee.

Betfair have West Brom manager Carlos Corberan as favourite to take over at Elland Road.

Ex-manager Marcelo Bielsa, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou make up the top five in the running.