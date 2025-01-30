Johannes can keep rivals at Brahms length in Classic Mile

Johannes Brahms, formerly trained by Aidan O’Brien, arrived in Hong Kong last July and is now trained by Pierre Ng.

RACEGOERS have a treat in store when they flock through the gates for the annual Chinese New Year meeting at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Friday.

With an 11-race programme, featuring the Group Three Centenary Vase (6.00am) over nine furlongs, and the Hong Kong Classic Mile (8.10am), bettors will be hoping for a successful start to The Year of the Snake.

The Hong Kong Classic Mile is the first leg of the three-race Four-Year-Old Classic Series, which includes the Hong Kong Classic Cup and BMW Hong Kong Derby, which are both run in March.

The Francis Lui-trained Packing Hermod looks the obvious choice for bettors, having won four of his six races and rated joint-top by the official handicappers.

With a sizeable weight advantage for a one-and-a-half length beating by rival Rubylot on their recent form, a single figure gate, and Zac Purton in the saddle he is hard to overlook, but in a competitive contest his odds are going to be very short, and it may pay to look elsewhere.

Don’t write off Rubylot, with his trainer David Hayes very bullish about his chances stepping up to a mile for the first time.

Progressive My Wish has improved 25 pounds in the ratings this season and was unlucky not to complete a hat-trick when attempting a mile for the first time earlier in the month.

With his renowned quick start, he should be in the right place from the off and can make the frame at attractive odds.

The former Aidan O’Brien galloper JOHANNES BRAHMS has looked every inch a miler since arriving in Pierre Ng’s stable last July.

Having improved in all four races this season, he was arguably unlucky when beaten just over a length by rival Rubylot over seven furlongs recently.

He never saw any daylight down the home straight, and would have gone close with a clear passage, so that form can be upgraded.

With connections quick to book top French pilot Mickael Barzalona for the ride, and now racing over his optimum distance, he looks guaranteed to go close.

POINTERS

Johannes Brahms (e/w) 8.10am Sha Tin