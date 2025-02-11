Credit set to Desert rivals for Ferraris and Newnham

Luke Ferraris guided Full Credit to a win at Sha Tin in December.

RACING enthusiasts in Hong Kong can look forward to an action-packed nine-race programme on the all-weather surface at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

There would have been plenty of gloom and doom reverberating around the city from racing fans on Monday morning, when news filtered through that champion jockey Zac Purton would be sidelined for around six weeks following his fall at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Purton and to a certain extent local star Vincent Ho, who also suffered a horrible injury on the same card, are the go-to pilots for racing fanatics in the territory and their absence will cause plenty of head scratching for bettors in the foreseeable future.

Maybe Hugh Bowman, chasing Purton from afar in the jockeys’ championship table, will be the torchbearer for racing fans in the next couple of months, but a more likely candidate could prove up-and-coming jockey Luke Ferraris.

23-year-old Ferraris has been making the headlines since the New Year with a string of big race wins, including My Wish in the Hong Kong Classic Mile, and Lucky With You in the Class One TVB Cup last Sunday.

With six winners from his last 28 rides, it is safe to say he is on the crest of a wave and certainly endearing himself to his growing band of followers.

The South African-born rider has set up a close and successful partnership with the high-flying stable of Mark Newnham, with the combination accumulating 11 wins and 11 places from just 80 rides this season.

An added bonus is that both are adept on the all-weather surface, with Ferraris joint-top in the jockey standings on dirt, and Newnham just behind Frankie Lor in the all-weather table.

The partnership team up three times on the Sha Tin card, including with a couple of gallopers who have outstanding chances of adding to their impressive tally.

The ultra-consistent FULL CREDIT seeks to add another win to his name, when lining up in the feature race, the Tin Chak Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian-bred four-year-old has won four times from 13 starts, including a course-and-distance victory back in December.

The form book says he has a few pounds to find with stable companion Sing Dragon on their form at the back end of last year, but the latter looks to have reached his rating peak, while Full Credit continues to thrive.

With an inside draw in three a major plus and his trademark quick exit from the gates an asset, he should have a trouble-free journey and be hard to catch in the closing stages.

Stable companion MOJAVE DESERT has drawn the golden gate one in the Shui Cheun O Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, and should prove hard to beat.

The son of I Am Invincible chased home rival Mask Rider over the course and distance last month and is now six pounds better off for just over a length beating, so looks capable of gaining his revenge.

POINTERS

Full Credit 1.45pm Sha Tin

Mojave Desert 2.15pm Sha Tin