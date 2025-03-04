Let Betty lift your Spirits at Sandown

Spirits Bay has won three times going right-handed.

CHELTENHAM is now virtually upon us but before then Sandown’s meeting on Saturday provides a last chance to fill the coffers before we head into the greatest four days of Jumps racing.

There’s a £100,000 bonus in place for any horse that wins the Imperial Cup (2.25pm) and follows up in any race at Cheltenham.

With the quick turnaround needed, that’s no mean feat, but Langer Dan came close to landing the pot when winning in 2021 and then finishing second to none other than Galopin Des Champs in the Martin Pipe at the Festival.

Four years on from that victory, Galopin Des Champs will seek to make history next week by becoming the first horse since Best Mate to win three consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups and the roof will be blown off Prestbury Park if Willie Mullins’ star succeeds.

Plenty to look forward to then, but first the small matter of this year’s Imperial Cup.

Favourite Lump Sum is a high-class horse but will have to carry a big weight, while Afadil is one that is dropping in the weights and now looks dangerously well-handicapped, but at bigger prices I came down on SPIRITS BAY.

He’s a horse that has been running consistently well this season, finishing fifth in a competitive handicap at Cheltenham in October, third at Haydock in January and then third behind Constitution Hill back at Cheltenham last time out.

That race was something of a non-event and he was certainly flattered to finish within four lengths of the former Champion Hurdler, but it was still a decent effort and suggested he could have a decent bit in hand of his official handicap mark of 125.

Softer ground is probably needed for him to be seen at his best, and with the forecast looking settled this week, the ground at Sandown could well dry out.

It’s rare for the ground to be good on the hurdles course at the Esher track though, and I still envisage this being hard work on tacky ground.

A strong test of stamina at this trip should suit Nigel Twiston-Davies’ charge, who may also appreciate going back right-handed, with three of his four wins to date having come this way around.

He still holds an entry in the Coral Cup on the second day of the Festival, and at 14/1 for this, makes plenty of each-way appeal.

I’m keen to fire another dart in a highly competitive contest and OOH BETTY is another I’ll be keeping onside.

Ben Clarke’s stable is in fine form at the moment and this mare was far from disgraced when finishing third behind Cheltenham Festival hopes Take No Chances and Kargese at Ascot last time out.

Before that she was a convincing winner at Kempton off a four-pound lower mark and her last run suggests she has scope off her current rating.

She should appreciate the drying ground conditions and is capable of a big run at 12/1.

Earlier on the card, the EBF Final (1.50pm) provides another valuable prize, this time for novice hurdlers over two-and-a-half miles.

GEORGE’S LAD has some eye-catching form to his name, having finished behind smart novices Vanderpoel and Miami Magic in two starts this season.

He won in a canter when stepped up to this trip on handicap debut at Doncaster last time, and while many would think an 11-pound rise in the weights would be too much for him, his trainer Emma Lavelle was keen for him to go up in the handicap to ensure he qualified for this race.

That suggests this has been a long-term plan, and at 15/2 it’s worth chancing that it comes to fruition.

POINTERS SATURDAY

George’s Lad e/w 1.50pm Sandown

Spirits Bay e/w 2.25pm Sandown

Ooh Betty e/w 2.25pm Sandown