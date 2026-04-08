Strong feeling Leader will be in Aintree Cruz Control

Strong Leader won the Grade One Liverpool Hurdle in 2024

ONE mustn’t forget that Aintree is not just about the Grand National, with a host of top-class supporting action across the three days, such as Saturday’s Grade One Liverpool Hurdle (3.05pm).

As ever, given its proximity to Cheltenham, we see many horses who starred at the Festival rock up to Merseyside looking to do the double.

However, backing horses who had hard races a month ago, such as favourite Wodhooh, isn’t always a good strategy and it pays to side with proven Aintree performers rather than getting carried away by Festival hype.

One horse with a fresher profile is STRONG LEADER.

His Aintree record is stellar, having won this two years ago and finished second last year.

He skipped Cheltenham, has been trained with this specifically in mind, and that could prove crucial.

He bumped into a smart type in Impose Toi earlier in the season and shaped with plenty of promise, suggesting he retains all his ability.

With conditions to suit and a track he clearly thrives on, he looks rock-solid and makes plenty of each-way appeal at around the 6/1 mark.

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Earlier on the card, the William Hill Handicap Chase (2.30pm) is a race where trends and repeat performers matter, and CRUZ CONTROL fits the bill perfectly.

A dual winner of this contest, he returns just a pound higher than when comfortably seeing off Imperial Saint by over five lengths 12 months ago.

Admittedly, his recent form figures don’t leap off the page, but that’s reflected in his price, and there are signs the Tom Lacey yard is beginning to click back into gear at just the right time.

This has surely been the plan once again, and a return to his favourite hunting ground could easily spark a revival.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Cruz Control e/w 2.30pm Aintree

Strong Leader e/w 3.05pm Aintree