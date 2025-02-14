Marquand given the Express ticket to Win aboard Karma

Karma won the HKJC 140th Anniversary Cup in October.

WITH so many important races in the Hong Kong calendar looming over the next six weeks, it may pay form-book students to keep an eye on many gallopers who will be seeking to put their reputations on the line before facing tougher assignments in the weeks ahead.

One horse who will be looking for a confidence booster after a tear-jerking performance in the Hong Classic Mile at the end of last month, is MARKWIN, who seeks compensation in the Marigold Handicap (7.35am) over nine furlongs.

The ultra-consistent four-year-old with two wins and four places to his name finished out of the frame for the first time when it mattered most in the Classic Mile, finding his path to glory continually blocked and impeded down the home straight.

With plenty of stamina in his breeding and dreams of running in next month’s Hong Kong Derby, this race looks just the ticket for him to confirm his place in the line-up.

The feature race on the card, the Class Two Heung Yee Kuk Cup (8.05am) over a mile, looks a suitable opportunity for KARMA to get back into winning ways.

Smart galloper Sunlight Power will probably go off favourite, but provided the early pace set by Voyage Samurai and Flaming Rabbit is quick enough, the Tom Marquand-ridden galloper can overpower his rivals in the closing stages.

Jockey Andrea Atzeni sets a conundrum by forgoing his chance to ride LIFELINE EXPRESS and opting for Swift Ascend in the Primula Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs.

It is easy to see why Atzeni is relying on the David Eustace speedster, having finished a rallying fourth to Raging Blizzard in better company last start.

Lifeline Express meanwhile once again had his supporters screaming with anguish when finding his path to glory blocked behind The Boom Box over the course and distance last month.

He does come with a wealth warning but receiving 20 pounds from the top-weight Swift Ascend, this could be his day of redemption.

POINTERS

Markwin 7.35am Sha Tin

Karma 8.05am Sha Tin

Lifeline Express 9.10am Sha Tin