Broadway Boy to put his name in lights in the Ultima

Broadway Boy came second in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November.

WAITING is nearly over for the Olympics of Jumps racing with less than a week to go to the Cheltenham Festival.

We learned the handicap weights last week and I think I’ve found another bet in these devilishly difficult-to-solve contests.

The Ultima Handicap Chase is the first handicap of the meeting, and The Changing Man currently tops the market at 6/1.

He was very good in winning the Grade Two Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot for Joe Tizzard in February, and his mark of 140 would suggest he has a fine chance.

However, I think he has become underpriced and the 6/1 on offer isn’t good value, with my eye drawn to the next in the market, BROADWAY BOY.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ contender was thought of as a future Gold Cup horse this time last year, and while he didn’t figure in Grade One company at Aintree in the spring, he still looks to have plenty of upside.

His season began with a commendable third at Cheltenham in October, before a very smart second to Paul Nicholls’ big Grand National contender Kandoo Kid in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November.

He was a disappointing fourth when returning to Cheltenham on Trials Day next time out, but you can put a line through that run as the trainer reported he was affected by a leg problem.

Now back in rude health, and with a fair mark of 150, he is a standout each-way bet at 8/1 with BetVictor.

Lucinda Russell has made positive noises in her William Hill blog about Whistle Stop Tour, who’s been a real plunge horse in the last week and is one to watch, but I’ll stick with Broadway Boy to be the star of the show.

POINTERS ANTE-POST

Broadway Boy 8/1 e/w Ultima Handicap Chase, Cheltenham Festival