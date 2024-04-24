HP become Ferrari chief partner as F1 team change name

SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The iconic Prancing Horse of Ferrari’s F1 team will now be known as Scuderia Ferrari HP after announcing a new title partnership deal with Hewlett Packard.

The tech firm will feature on Ferrari branding from the next Grand Prix, in Miami next week, and is understood to be worth well over 50 per cent of the current $135m budget cap.

“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

The deal is being seen as a sign of Ferrari’s increased commercial appeal after signing up seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from next year.

The Brit’s move from Mercedes has left Spaniard Carlos Sainz without a seat for the 2025 season.

Enrique Lores of HP said: “With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit.

“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences.”