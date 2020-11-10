Hong Kong Racing Tips: Kin a Super bet in six-furlong sprint

HERE Comes Ted is going to be a popular choice with punters when he seeks to follow-up last month’s track and trip win in the Sai Ying Pun Handicap (12.15pm).

Karis Teetan’s mount has been a model of consistency at Happy Valley with a record of two wins and two places from just a handful of runs.

The trouble is the handicapper has done him no favours and a five-pound penalty for his latest win could see him vulnerable to an unexposed rival.

With speedy top-weight Very Sweet Orange guaranteed to bounce out in front, the early pace is likely to be quick and set the race up for a strong finisher.

Here Comes Ted is renowned for his strong finishes, but lurking near the bottom of the handicap is the Caspar Fownes-trained SUPER KIN, who will be in his element with the likely strong pace also sure to suit.

This ex-Australian six-year-old has been hard to train following health issues shortly after arriving in Hong Kong.

Fownes has had to be extremely patient with him, but now looks to have him at peak fitness following three runs already this season and an eye-catching four-furlong trial a couple of weeks ago.

With blinkers retained from the trial and worn for the first time in competitive action, he is capable of proving he is better than his present handicap mark.

POINTERS

Super Kin 12.15pm Happy Valley