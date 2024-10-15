Healthy chance that General wins again for in-form Fownes

Caspar Fownes has saddled nine winners already this season.

WITH the weather good and track conditions perfect, racegoers can look forward to another exciting and competitive eight-race programme at Happy Valley today.

With racing taking place on the ‘B’ track, make a note of horses that like to race up with the early pace from the off, as past records show fast-starting gallopers have a clear advantage over their rivals on this course.

One of the features of the opening six weeks of racing in the city has been the rip-roaring form of trainer Caspar Fownes’ stable.

The former four-time champion trainer has been on the crest of a wave since the word go, with nine winners and 12 places since the season started and successes at five of the last six meetings.

A definite highlight has been his all-conquering association with in-form jockey Hugh Bowman, with the combination having a 50 percent strike-rate, with eight wins from 16 rides.

The partnership team up twice on the card, starting with Glory Cloud who lines up in the first division of the Speedy Handicap (1.40pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Charm Spirit looks a winner waiting to happen judged on last month’s encouraging performance, but an outside gate (12) tempers enthusiasm, and he is going to need plenty of luck.

A better proposition is stable companion PERFECT GENERAL, who confirmed stable confidence when making all over the course and distance last month, and is capable of successfully following up in the second division of the Speedy Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs.

This son of Zoustar cost over £300,000 at the HK International Sales earlier in the year and looked the real deal when outpointing subsequent Class Three winner Chateauneuf on his reappearance.

That form reads well, and he is capable of defying his penalty despite the likes of hat-trick seeking Spicy Gold, talented but frustrating Storming Dragon and Dragon Air Force in opposition.

Another stable that have been making the early season headlines is the Pierre Ng yard who are firing on all cylinders at present.

The 41-year-old trainer, who lost out by one winner in the trainers’ title race last season, has made his intentions clear that he wants to go one better this season and is in a rich vein of form.

Heading the championship table at present with a dozen winners, Ng has fired in six of those in the past fortnight, and is likely to add to that tally with HEALTHY HEALTHY in the six-furlong handicap, the LonginesCup (2.45pm).

The three-time course and distance winner hasn’t had a lot of luck this season with awkward draws but has still run well in defeat and is handicapped to reverse form with rival Brave Star based on their running last month.

This time with Zac Purton back in the saddle, he is mapped to bounce out and get a good position from the off and should be hard to pass when the champion jockey presses the button down the home straight.

POINTERS

Perfect General 2.10pm Happy Valley

Healthy Healthy 2.45pm Happy Valley