Hamilton world title or Fury vs Joshua? The betting trends set to dominate 2025

Millions of Brits love a little betting flutter now and again, and sport is where the majority of our punts go.

Government reports state that “the provisional 2024 to 2025 year-to-date [April to September] total for betting and gaming receipts is £1,78bn, which is £102m (6 per cent) higher than the same period during the previous financial year.”

So with 2025 set to be a stellar year in sport with various World Cups, a British and Irish Lions tour and more club football than ever before, where are the betting trends across the next 12 months?

Betfair spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: “It is set to be another exciting year in the world of football, with plenty to keep an eye on as we head into 2025. As England welcome new manager Thomas Tuchel, all eyes will be on his selections and we have priced Arsenal’s Ben White as having an Evens chance of returning to the fold.

“Two players we could see leave the stage in 2025 are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, despite a combined age of 76, there is a chance we could see them push on to the 2026 World Cup and their chances of retirement have been priced at 5/1 (Messi) and 4/1 (Ronaldo).”

Betting on a whitewash?

Football is the most popular sport to bet on, unsurprisingly, in the UK but betting giant Entain revealed in December that the single event which saw the most bets wagered – according to their global sportsbook – was the Grand National at Aintree.

Added Rosbottom: “The sporting calendar for 2025 looks set to make for another massive year of action.

“Following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury could finally set a date to fight against Anthony Joshua and we have set odds of 4/1 for their fight to take place in 2025.

“In F1, with Lewis Hamilton heading to Ferrari, we could see him lift a record eighth World Championship, being priced at 10/3. Meanwhile, following a decade without a major win, Rory McIlroy has been given a price of 2/1 to break his duck in any of the four big competitions in 2025.

“Finally, in Australia, there are two huge tours which will see British fans heading to the other side of the world in their droves. Firstly, in the summer, the British & Irish Lions have been given a 5/2 chance of completing a 3-0 series whitewash against the Wallabies; but England’s Ashes cricketers have only been handed odds of 50/1 to copy that feat and win 5-0 Down Under.”