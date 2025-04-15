China halts Boeing deliveries as trade war intensifies

Boeing endured a torrid 2024 following the blow-out of a door panel on one of its 737 Max-9 jets used by Alaska Airlines.

China has instructed its airlines to stop taking deliveries from Boeing, in the latest twist in the country’s fast-moving trade war with the US.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that officials had also requested Chinese carriers halt purchases of any aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies.

Donald Trump has imposed tariffs as high as 145 per cent on Chinese goods in a bid to bring down the US’s near $300bn (£226.8bn) trade deficit with China.. Beijing has retaliated by hiking its own tariffs on goods imported to America.

The move comes as a blow for Boeing, which is looking to claw back ground on rival Airbus after a torrid 2024 that saw it grapple with a major safety crisis and a multi-billion pound hit from machinist strikes.

China’s aviation market is projected to become the largest globally by 2043, surpassing North America and Europe to a value of around $61bn (£46.1bn).

Around 10 Boeing 737 Max aircraft are scheduled to enter China’s aircraft fleet, according to data from Aviation Flights Group reported by Bloomberg.

It comes as the chief executive of Ryanair, Boeing’s biggest customer, warned on Tuesday the Irish airline could delay deliveries if tariffs are imposed on Boeing aircraft.

Michael O’Leary said there would be a “significant debate” over whether manufacturers or airlines should shoulder the cost of tariffs.

“The airlines will say the manufacturer must pay. I’m sure the manufacturer will insist the airline pays,” he told the Financial Times.

Boeing shares are down around seven per cent this year to date.