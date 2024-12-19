Full 2025 Formula 1 grid as Lawson joins Red Bull
There’s just one seat remaining on the 2025 Formula 1 grid after Liam Lawson was confirmed as Sergio Perez’s replacement at Red Bull Racing.
Mexican Perez was sacked on Wednesday after a 2024 season where he consistently finished below par in comparison to his teammate Max Verstappen.
Lawson said: “To be announced as a Red Bull Racing driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old.
“It’s been an incredible journey so far. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going.”
The move is a blow to Yuki Tsunoda, who was fighting Lawson for the seat; he was in sensational form for RB in the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 driver line-up
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Liam Lawson
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Carlos Sainz
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Stake
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Visa Cash App RB
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Unknown
|Haas
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Jack Doohan