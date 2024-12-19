Full 2025 Formula 1 grid as Lawson joins Red Bull

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

There’s just one seat remaining on the 2025 Formula 1 grid after Liam Lawson was confirmed as Sergio Perez’s replacement at Red Bull Racing.

Mexican Perez was sacked on Wednesday after a 2024 season where he consistently finished below par in comparison to his teammate Max Verstappen.

Lawson said: “To be announced as a Red Bull Racing driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going.”

The move is a blow to Yuki Tsunoda, who was fighting Lawson for the seat; he was in sensational form for RB in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

F1 driver line-up

TeamDriver 1Driver 2
Red BullMax VerstappenLiam Lawson
FerrariCharles LeclercLewis Hamilton
McLarenLando NorrisOscar Piastri
Aston MartinFernando AlonsoLance Stroll
WilliamsAlex AlbonCarlos Sainz
MercedesGeorge RussellAndrea Kimi Antonelli
StakeNico HulkenbergGabriel Bortoleto
Visa Cash App RBYuki TsunodaUnknown
HaasOliver BearmanEsteban Ocon
AlpinePierre GaslyJack Doohan

