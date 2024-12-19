Full 2025 Formula 1 grid as Lawson joins Red Bull

There’s just one seat remaining on the 2025 Formula 1 grid after Liam Lawson was confirmed as Sergio Perez’s replacement at Red Bull Racing.

Mexican Perez was sacked on Wednesday after a 2024 season where he consistently finished below par in comparison to his teammate Max Verstappen.

Lawson said: “To be announced as a Red Bull Racing driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going.”

The move is a blow to Yuki Tsunoda, who was fighting Lawson for the seat; he was in sensational form for RB in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

F1 driver line-up

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Liam Lawson Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Mercedes George Russell Andrea Kimi Antonelli Stake Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Visa Cash App RB Yuki Tsunoda Unknown Haas Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Alpine Pierre Gasly Jack Doohan