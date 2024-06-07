French Open: Zverev or Ruud can be next Grand Slam winner

Come Sunday evening on the clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier we could see a new Grand Slam winner in men’s tennis. Because either German Alexander Zverev or Norwegian Casper Ruud will be in the final and have a sot at lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires at the French Open.

Sure reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner or two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz could ensure the winners circle remains restricted, but Zverev and Ruud have a shot.

If he were to get there it wouldn’t be Zverev’s first outing in a final, he lost to Domonic Thiem in the US Open in 2020, but, despite his two victories at the ATP Tour finals and an Olympic gold, consistency in reaching finals is still a burning desire for the German.

Zverev controversy

Controversy does, though, follow the 27-year-old around. Last Friday a trial began at the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin, where Zverev was charged with physically abusing a former girlfriend. He denies these allegations.

“I believe in the German system,” he said before the French Open. “I do know what I did, I do know what I didn’t do. That’s, at the end of the day, what’s going to come out, and I have to trust in that. I do believe that I’m not going to lose this procedure. There’s absolutely no chance I am.”

The two parties reached a settlement this morning, outside of court, with no admission of guilt from Zverev.

But last year the German was handed a £400,000 fine and a penalty order for committing “bodily harm” against his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, whom he has a child with. Zverev is fighting the penalty notice.

But even on court it is never simple. Last year he was denied the use of insulin on the court at the French Open, despite being diabetic. The tournament has said he is able to inject himself this time around.

So when it comes to Zverev and his brilliant run at the French Open, there’s always the surrounding noise of his goings on accompanying that.

Man of the moment?

As for Ruud, who quietly seems to go about his life on the circuit is looking to turn two consecutive French Open final losses into a win.

His consistency in reaching the last two in the last couple of years has been impressive given the continued presence of the likes of Novak Djokovic.

But his ranking has dropped slightly, from No2 in 2022 to No7, and he has been working to improve his game.

He’s had a let-off already in this year’s French Open, dodging Djokovic in the quarter-finals due to an injury forcing the Serb to pull out, but that extra rest could prove useful against an incredibly athletic Zverev.

“Speedy recovery Nole,” he said of the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

“Hope to see you back and healthy on the grass.”

So today when Ruud and Zverev go head-to-head in the semi-finals at the French Open, one of them will have the chance at breaking their duck of Grand Slams.

Zverev is favourite, but Ruud has the history on Court Philippe-Chatrier.