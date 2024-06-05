Last 10 women’s French Open finals as Andreeva reaches semis

Unseeded Mirra Andreeva, the 17-year-old Russian tennis sensation, sent tremors across Roland Garros yesterday with a brilliant 6-7 6-4 6-4 victory over second seed and two-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka.

Andreeva lost the first set with a tie-break at the French Open yesterday but broke her Belarusian opposite number in the second and third sets to reach her first semi-final at one of the four major tournaments.

She will take on Jasmine Paolini in the final four after the Italian beat Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will face off in the other semi-final.

“I tried not to focus on the score. When it was the second match point I was trying to play like I was saving a break point so I played it bravely,” Andreeva said.

She added: “I was really nervous before the match, I knew she would have an advantage with the crowd but I was surprised because you [the crowd] cheered for me, I honestly did not expect that.

“[I] see the game, I play wherever I want. I don’t have a plan. So when I see open space I try to play. We had a plan but I didn’t remember it so I try to play as I feel.

Last 10 French Open finals