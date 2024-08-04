Novak Djokovic career achievements after winning Paris 2024 Olympic Games gold

Novak Djokovic became just the fifth tennis player to complete the career Golden Slam after beating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 7-6 yesterday in the men’s singles final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He joins Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Sarena Williams in the exclusive club made up of players who have won the four annual Grand Slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open – as well as an Olympic gold.

His 21-year-old opponent forced two tie-breaks but the veteran 37-year-old finally won his first Olympic title.

It comes just three weeks after Alcaraz beat Djokovic in straight sets at the final of Wimbledon in London.

The Serbian, who has 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, claimed his first singles title at an Olympic Games at his fifth Olympics having won a bronze in 2008 and lost bronze medal matches in 2012 and 2021. In 2016 he was beaten in the first round.

He cried in the stands as he hugged his daughter, who had a sign that read: “Dad is the best”.

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti won the singles bronze medal on Friday.



Djokovic achievements in full