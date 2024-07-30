Murray tennis farewell tour goes on at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Andy Murray’s farewell tour of tennis lives to fight another day after the Brit and his partner Dan Evans beat Belgians Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille 6-3 7-6 11-9 to reach the quarter-finals of the doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The British duo stormed out of the blocks to a 3-0 lead in the first set on the clay courts of Roland Garros before taking the first set 6-3.

Their Belgian opposition offered resistance in the second set with Murray – who has announced that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be his last tournament as a professional tennis player before retirement – and Evans losing the tie-break.

But they went on to win the deciding third set tie-break 11-9 on the clay to progress.

They will take on either American third seeds Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz or Dutch duo Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Elsewhere at Roland Garros Katie Boulter and Heather Watson progressed into the last 16 of the women’s doubles, beating Laura Siegemund and Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-3.

The brilliant Spanish pairing of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal were pushed to a decider by their Dutch opposition but came through to reach the last eight.

Murray and Nadal are on opposite sides of the doubles draw and could meet in a potential gold medal match on Saturday afternoon.