Alcaraz wins French Open to go just one title short of career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz moved to within one title of a career Grand Slam on Sunday with a marathon five set victory over Alexander Zverev at the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz moved to within one title of a career Grand Slam on Sunday with a marathon five set victory over Alexander Zverev at the French Open.

The 21-year-old Spaniard toppled his German opponent 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to win La Coupe des Mousquetaires at Roland Garros for the first time.

The victory, which took four hours and 19 minutes, follows a US Open title in 2022 and a Wimbledon victory in 2023. Alcaraz is now one Australian Open away from the career Grand Slam and has become the first man in the Open Era to win his first three slam titles on three different surfaces (hard, grass and clay).

It is Zverev’s second defeat in a Grand Slam final after his 2020 US Open appearance and comes just days after he settled a dispute outside of court relating to an ex-girlfriend that has shadowed his run to the final in the French capital.

He had the longest on-court time, over 19 hours, ahead of the final in Paris and appeared to tire in the closing stages.

“It has been an incredible [amount of] work. The last month we have been struggling with injury,” Alcaraz said.

“I had a lot of doubts coming here and did not practice much. I am grateful to the people I have around. I know everything is giving their heart to make me improve and as a person.

“I call us a team but it is a family”.

On the defeat Zverev said: “Congratulations Carlos, a third Grand Slam at 21 years old is incredible. You’ve achieved so much.

“We were close today but it was not enough. Hopefully one day we will be able to hold this trophy.”

On Saturday Iga Swiatek lifted the women’s title, claiming $2.4m in the process (the same figure as Alcaraz), with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory over Italian Jasmine Paolini.

“I’m a perfectionist, so there is always pressure,” said Swiatek.

“But I think I’m fine with handling my own pressure. It’s when the pressure from the outside hits me, then it’s a little bit worse.

“I managed it really well at this tournament.”