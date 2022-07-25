Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno
Bitcoin steady at $22k ahead of US interest rate decision
The price of bitcoin has slipped below $22k again this morning. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is changing hands for $21,922 at time of writing, down 3 per cent since this time yesterday and 2 per cent since this time last week.
Bitcoin hit a one-month high last Wednesday of more than $24,000, and has looked relatively steady since in a zone between $22-24k. Investor sentiment has also picked up, staying out of Extreme Fear on the Fear and Greed Index for more than a week now.
Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market cap is also down slightly this morning, trading at $1,536.
This week will see the Federal Reserve make a decision on whether to hike interest rates again, with the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) on July 26-27 set to see policymakers decide on the extent of the next interest rate move – tipped by analysts to be either 75 or 100 basis points.
In the markets
The Bitcoin economy
Total crypto market cap
The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently
$1.012 trillion.
What Bitcoin did yesterday
We closed yesterday, July 24 2022, at a price of $22,609.16 The daily high yesterday was $$22,974 and the daily low was $22,306.84.
Bitcoin market capitalisation
Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $421.14 billion.To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.26 trillion and Tesla is $846.745 billion.
Bitcoin volume
The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28,845,025,601. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.
Volatility
The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 49.84%.
Fear and Greed Index
Market sentiment today is 30, in Fear.
Bitcoin’s market dominance
Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.41. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
The daily RSI is currently 50.38. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.
Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day
“Bitcoin is the world’s first globally-accessible public money. It will be as significant for freedom, prosperity, and human flourishing as the birth of the internet. ”
– Peter Van Valkenburgh, Director of Research at Coin Center.
What they said yesterday
Ethereum’s glow up
Good crypto morning
Downing Street hopefuls
