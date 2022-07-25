Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

Bitcoin steady at $22k ahead of US interest rate decision

The price of bitcoin has slipped below $22k again this morning. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is changing hands for $21,922 at time of writing, down 3 per cent since this time yesterday and 2 per cent since this time last week.

Bitcoin hit a one-month high last Wednesday of more than $24,000, and has looked relatively steady since in a zone between $22-24k. Investor sentiment has also picked up, staying out of Extreme Fear on the Fear and Greed Index for more than a week now.

Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market cap is also down slightly this morning, trading at $1,536.

This week will see the Federal Reserve make a decision on whether to hike interest rates again, with the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) on July 26-27 set to see policymakers decide on the extent of the next interest rate move – tipped by analysts to be either 75 or 100 basis points.

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently

$1.012 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, July 24 2022, at a price of $22,609.16 The daily high yesterday was $$22,974 and the daily low was $22,306.84.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $421.14 billion.To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.26 trillion and Tesla is $846.745 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28,845,025,601. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 49.84%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 30, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.41. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 50.38. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the world’s first globally-accessible public money. It will be as significant for freedom, prosperity, and human flourishing as the birth of the internet. ”

– Peter Van Valkenburgh, Director of Research at Coin Center.

What they said yesterday

Ethereum’s glow up

FUN FACT: 5 years ago today #Ethereum was $206. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) July 24, 2022

Good crypto morning

Downing Street hopefuls

The next UK Prime Minister could be a supporter of #Bitcoin



"It’s my ambition to make the UK a global hub for cryptoasset technology," says Rishi Sunak. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) July 24, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor's picks

Walmart confirms it is not partnering with Litecoin

Fake news: Walmart confirms it is not partnering with Litecoin – CityAM : CityAM

Morgan Stanley to launch new research team led by Sheena Shah

Morgan Stanley to launch new crypto research team led by Sheena Shah : CityAM

Michael Saylor buys up another 5,050 Bitcoin for MicroStrategy

Michael Saylor buys up another 5,050 Bitcoin for MicroStrategy – CityAM : CityAM

Bitcoin can now be purchased using the Post Office app

Bitcoin can now be purchased using The Post Office app – CityAM : CityAM

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

