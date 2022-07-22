Another crazy week in the world of crypto

The week in review

with Jason Deane

Wow, what a week. Where to even begin? And can I really crowbar such a week into a few hundred words?

Let’s start at home where here in the UK we not only saw record temperatures (40.3C in Coningsby in case you’re wondering) but we also saw a new 40 year high for inflation figures at 9.4 per cent. That’s the headline that grabs all the attention but, quietly, interest rates on government debt also hit a record in June and monthly interest payments hit an eye watering £19.4bn.

Meanwhile, the ECB raised its rates for the first time in 11 years, ending the era of negative rates that has reigned for so long as move I described as “inevitable” in an interview I did with Christine Lee on Coindesk TV last night.

We also discussed Tesla’s announcement that they had sold some 75 per cent of their total Bitcoin holdings for around nine per cent less than their average entry price, although a bit of accounting wizardry allowed them to report an overall gain.

Whether this was a board decision or Musk’s is not entirely clear, but I personally suspect there was pressure from the former to the latter given the issues the company has faced recently with production shutdowns in Shanghai and other supply line problems. Public companies are, after all, under pressure at all times to show positive balance sheet and cash positions for fear of damaging stock prices.

Musk took the brunt of the flack, of course, with my Twitter feed filling up with lettuce based memes. Not that he cares, but I rather suspect he secretly enjoyed announcing that he didn’t sell any of his Dogecoin as his rather bizarre obsession with this joke coin continues. Personally, I think this unfortunate as it clearly does a lot of damage to the space, especially for newbies.

Coinbase made the news for the wrong reasons when it was revealed that one of its former staff, Ishan Wahi, had been happily tipping off his brother (and one other) about upcoming token listings allowing them to trade early and netting them a small profit of around $1.5m between them. In the cold light of day, it doesn’t seem very much for the 20 years they now face in prison for insider trading. Wahi even tried to make a run for it but was arrested at the airport with two passports, several forms of alternative ID and a whole load of suitcases and devices.

Insider trading has been around for years and it’s a human issue rather than a crypto specific one, but there were two significant (and under reported) aspects to this:

First, that he was caught via the blockchain and wallet transactions through some detective work by crypto Twitter’s well known commentators, Cobie, who, quite rightly, pointed out that Coinbase really should have picked this up earlier.

Second, that the SEC implied, quite heavily, that the assets concerned were “securities” rather than cryptocurrencies. To be clear, there has been no such official classification, but in my view anything that isn’t Bitcoin will ultimately be classed as a security anyway. Yes, even Ethereum. So could this be a taste of what’s to come?

We’ll see, but for now have a great weekend. Hasta La Vista, Baby!

Not started your Bitcoin journey yet? Get going with £10’s worth of Bitcoin FREE from Luno*! Simply download the app, verify and enter code BPJDEANE *18+, UK resident, new to Luno

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.052 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, July 21 2022, at a price of $23,164.63. The daily high yesterday was $23,388.32 and the daily low was $22,431.15.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $442.14 billion.To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.26 trillion and Tesla is $844.78 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $32,307 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 49.39%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 33, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.77. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 60.72. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“All commodities require energy. Since Bitcoin is a commodity, it can serve as global digital money. The economic function is to provide property rights to 8 billion people as well as a global settlement network that has already cleared $17 trillion dollars so far this year.” – Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy

What they said yesterday

Too soon?

JPMorgan says the extreme bearish phase seen in the #crypto market between May and June appears to be behind us. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) July 21, 2022

Yep…

Singapore gets it…

JUST IN: Singapore’s Central Bank will reveal plans for turning the country into a #bitcoin and crypto hub next month 🇸🇬 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 20, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST