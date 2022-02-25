City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BDO

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has further strengthened its tax expertise with the appointment of two new partners.

Joining the firm in London from Leyton, Radeep Mathew is set to focus on advising clients on issues around R&D tax incentives and innovation strategies.

With over 15 years of experience in advising, Mathew’s appointment comes alongside Ed Gibson, who joins from Deloitte and will be based outside of the capital.

“Businesses are facing a myriad of complex tax legislation and changes, including a major reform to R&D and a new global tax deal,” managing partner Paul Eagland said.

“Our ongoing investment in high-quality appointments allow us to help our clients deal with these challenges, as they grow their businesses.

“Both Ed and Radeep have a great deal of experience in their respective areas and I have no doubt that they will be brilliant additions to the team at BDO.”

Goodstone Living

Goodstone Living, Macquarie Asset Management’s UK buy-to-rent platform has hired two new leads.



Lee Hawkins, who joins as construction director, had previously been project management director at Greystar Real Estate Partners.

While Lizzie Pennant, who brings over a decade of legal experience to the role, will become Goodstone Living’s general counsel after holding positions with Westfield Group and Mace Group.

“These high quality industry leaders are joining us at a pivotal point in the evolution of our business and we look forward to working together to build the leading investment manager in the UK’s build-to-rent residential sector,” principal Martin Bellinger said.

Allsop

UK property consultancy Allsop has bolstered its retail and industrial investments division with a new associate.

Archie Stead, a specialist in the retail in and out-of-town sector, most recently advised clients on investments as associate director at Lunson Mitchena.

Having started his career with JLL in the retail capital markets team, Stead has developed strong relationships with clients such as M&G Investments, Waypoint and CBRE IM.

“With a decade of experience working in the commercial real estate sector, Archie’s specialist skillset will greatly complement our team’s expertise in other areas of the market,” partner Jeremy Hodgson said.