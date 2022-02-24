City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Howard Kennedy

London law firm Howard Kennedy has bolstered its contentious trusts and estates team with a new partner.

Strengthening the firm’s private wealth offering, Monika Byrska joins from Thomson Snell & Passmore where she was a partner.

The incoming partner had previously spent nine years with specialist litigation firm Anthony Gold.

“She has an outstanding pedigree and with her expertise and international focus, Monika’s appointment adds quality and depth to Howard Kennedy’s private wealth offering,” partner Naomi O’Higgins said.

“We are confident that she will contribute meaningfully to the firm’s increasing presence as a real force in the London contentious trusts and estates market.”

Sprout.ai

Insurance technology company Sprout.ai has appointed a new CEO, as co-founder and current boss Niels Thone steps down.

Roi Amir joins the London firm from fellow insurtech firm and unicorn Tractable, where he was vice president of engineering.

Amir’s appointment comes as Thone exits the top position to take on the new role of chief growth officer.

“I am humbled and excited to have this unique opportunity to lead Sprout.ai,” said Amir.

“We have a strong business proposition, the team is world-class and there is a clear demand for our product in the insurance market.”

EY-Parthenon

EY-Parthenon has hired two supply chain specialists as associate partners.

Nick Partridge and Stuart Clarke join the firm after several years of Covid-19-induced supply chain disruptions.

Partridge, who brings 22 years of experience, is set to focus on value creation and performance improvement for consumer products clients.

While Clarke, after beginning his career at Unilever, brings a wealth of operations and consulting experience from the sector.

Senior partner Michel Driessen said: “Supply chain resilience has never been more critical. Nick and Stuart bring a wealth of in-house and consultancy experience which build upon our existing capability in consumer products, supply chain and value creation.

“I am delighted to welcome them both.”