City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Fulcrum Asset Management

Fulcrum Asset Management has poached its latest responsible investment associate from EY.

Samriddhi Sharma departs the Big Four firm after holding the role of senior consultant in the sustainable finance team.

Reporting to partner and chair Matt Roberts, Sharma will support the firm’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

“We are very excited about bringing Sam’s expertise to bolster the work we do in this ever-expanding area,” said Roberts.

“Sam will also be working as part of our alternative solutions team helping us to conduct detailed due diligence on the third-party managers, including illiquid specialists.”

Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton has bolstered its UK restructuring team with a new head of London restructuring

Also joining the firm as a partner, Kevin Coates will help the team advise UK mid-market companies, global multinationals, bank lenders and special situation and debt funds.

Coates, who has previously worked at Thomas Cook, Clinton Cards, Habitat UK and Austin Reed, brings over 25 years of experience to the new role.

“Leading our London Restructuring team, Kevin will operate on a national and international level, leveraging our networking of over 1,000 insolvency and restructuring professionals across the world,” head of restructuring and debt advisory, Shaun O’Callaghan said.

Read more Bankruptcy watchdog clears Thomas Cook bosses of wrongdoing

Storegga

Independent UK decarbonisation developer Storegga has hired a former Thames Water director to lead the firm’s policy and regulation.

Nicola Cocks, who prior to Thames Water was a director in KPMG’s energy and natural resources practice and Ofgem’s head of projects, will help the firm engage with various government offices, CEO Nick Cooper said.

“Nicola has done the hat trick of working at a regulator, a major consultancy, and in industry so we feel very lucky to have her expertise on our leadership team,” continued Cooper.

Cocks added that she is looking forward to helping the infrastructure investors with their decarbonisation ambitions.

“If we work with the government and regulators to share our experience and knowledge of what works and what doesn’t, we can achieve our net zero targets together.”