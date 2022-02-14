EY, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC are the biggest employers of business grads, new figures show

Business school grads are more likely to go into consulting, than any other industry, according to a survey of 300,000 business grads from OnlineU.

More than a fifth (21.1 per cent) of business grads surveyed worked in consultancies, the figures show.

Notably, the Big Four auditors alone employed more than 12 per cent of those surveyed, as the poll found accountancy firm EY was the single biggest employer of business school graduates.

The figures show that all of the four biggest employers of business grads were in the Big Four, as EY (10,885), Deloitte (9,783), KPMG (8,547), and PwC (8,073) took the top four positions.

Online retailer Amazon (4,495), US bank Wells Fargo (4,286), New York investment bank JP Morgan (3,578) Irish consultancy firm Accenture (2,562), the Bank of America (2,557), and supermarket chain Target (2,310), took the six remaining spots.

Online U’s poll shows the banking sector is the second largest employer of business graduates, with 14.5 per cent of business majors working in the industry.

Meanwhile, 13.5 per cent of business grads work in retail, 10.5 per cent work in IT, and 8.9 per cent work in manufacturing, the OnlineU figures show.