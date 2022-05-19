Deloitte, KPMG, PwC and EY push further into India as all Big Four firms go on aggressive hiring spree

Mumbai, the beating heart of India’s booming economy. All Big Four firms are increasingly pushing into the sub-continent.

The big four professional services firms—Deloitte, KPMG International Coop (KPMG), PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd (PwC) and Ernst & Young Global Ltd (EY)—seem to be focusing on India for recruitment since the start of 2022.

Among the four, EY had the highest job postings for India during the first qaurter, followed by Deloitte, PwC, and KPMG, respectively, according to fresh research from analytics firm GlobalData, shared with City A.M. today.

What does stand out is the number of big data and cloud roles the firms are recruiting for.

For example, Deloitte’s role ‘Consulting – Business Operations – Director – Cloud Infra & Engineering 1’ looks at opportunities around cloud architecture, digital transformation, data centers.

The role and team will use cloud engineering to improve agility, resilience, and identify automation opportunities via cloud.

Moreover, EY also looked at cloud opportunities by hiring for ‘Client Technology – Platform Engineering – Cloud Platform Technical Lead – Assistant Director’ to build cloud-related applications and business solutions.

The firm expects to deploy newly created applications and products to drive cloud-related growth opportunities for clients.

“India was trending in terms of job postings in the first quarter,” explained Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.

“As companies look at enhancing productivity through rapid technological adoption in the post-Covid era, ‘big data’ and ‘cloud’ were trending themes for India roles posted by the big four during Q1 2022,” she said.

Sustainability roles

The big four are also hiring for sustainability-related roles in India.

Deloitte’s ‘Consulting – ET&P:SCNO – Director’ role looks at sustainability – increase enterprise value by improving social and environmental performance investing in resource management, supply chain, strategy, and reporting.

In adPwC is hiring for ‘ESG Manager _Operations Transformation_Consulting-CM’ to deliver on various client engagements related to climate strategy, net zero, and ESG analytics. EY is hiring for ‘GDS Assurance- Executive Director-ESG leader’ for its India location

“ESG continues to gain traction across the big four firms, which are likely to enhance focus across the Asia-Pacific region,” Sriprada said.

Deloitte is investing $1bn globally in sustainability and climate service. In 2021, PwC also announced an investment of $12bn with an ESG-related hiring drive over the next five years.