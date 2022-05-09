UBS appoints two officials to shore up its ESG unit

Swiss banking giant UBS has made two appointments to its ESG team as it looks to shore up its clean energy credentials.

Josiane Fanguinovény and Viv Sedov will join the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, according to the Financial News.

The dealmakers will work on transactions related to environmental and social governance.

FN reports many companies are looking to build on their ESG expertise as it is becoming more lucrative, with a renewed focus on clean energy in the coming years.

Last September, the bank launched its ESG unit.