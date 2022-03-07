EY becomes third giant in the Big Four to exit Russia

Accountancy heavyweight EY is to pull out of Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine – becoming the third firm in the Big Four to exit the country.

PwC and KPMG announced similar moves last night, citing the Russian government’s actions in Ukraine.

Deloitte is yet to announce a decision to halt operations in Russia, though it confirmed last week that it was reviewing its “business and presence in Russia”.

According to the Financial Times, EY said in a statement today: “In light of the escalating war, the EY global organisation will no longer serve any Russian government clients, state-owned enterprises or sanctioned entities and individuals anywhere in the world.”

The move will impact just 1.5 per cent of EY’s total workforce. Though Russian staff will continue to be employed by member firms under new names.

EY, KPMG and PwC employ more than 12,000 staff and partners in Russia in total.

It comes as legal giants Linklaters and Norton Rose Fulbright also pull out of the country, after the unprovoked attack on neighbouring Ukraine.