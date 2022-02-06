UK consultancies are hiring fewer Russell Group uni grads than a decade ago

The UK’s management consultancies are hiring fewer Russell Group university graduates than they were ten years ago, figures from the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) show.

The proportion of young management consultants from the UK’s top-ranking Russell Group universities has dropped 37 per cent since 2011, amid shifts which have seen the consulting sector hire an increasingly diverse set of people.

In 2011, 73 per cent of young consultants were graduates from universities in the UK’s Russel Group, which is made up of 24 of the UK’s most prestigious universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh, UCL and Bristol.

Established in 1994, the Russell Group came about after leaders from the UK’s biggest research universities met at the Hotel Russell, in Russell Square, with a view to joining forces to lobby for their interests.

Critics of the self-selected Russell Group say the coalition does not necessarily represent the UK’s best or highest ranking universities.

The drop in the number of Russel Group uni grads working in consulting comes as competition for white collar talent continues.

The shift has also seen a rise in the number of apprentices working in consultancies.

The MCA figures show the number of consulting apprenticeships is set to hit record highs, following a 25 per cent increase in the number of apprentices last year.

The rise in the number of apprentices comes as the UK’s major consulting firms push forwards with large-scale apprenticeship schemes, through which they have, on average, 186 apprentices working for them at any one time.

“The consulting industry is continuing its drive to recruit diverse young talent from across the UK irrespective of whether they have a traditional degree or not,” MCA chief executive Tamzen Isacsson said.