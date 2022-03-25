City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Tilney Smith & Williamson

Wealth management and professional services group Tilney Smith & Williamson, which is set to re-brand to Evelyn Partners in the summer, has bolstered its London financial planning with a new director.

Francesca Allard, who joins as a financial planning associate director, brings a strong interest in cashflow modelling and intergenerational planning.

The incoming director moves from James Hambro & Partners, where she was an associate financial planner, after five years.

“I am very pleased to welcome Francesca to our financial planning team in London,” head of financial planning, Emma Sterland said.

“Francesca joins our business at exciting time as we prepare to re-brand to Evelyn Partners and move into our new London office in Gresham Street in the coming months.”

Janus Henderson

Anglo-Australian investment group Janus Henderson has appointed a new CEO, who steps into the role in late June.

Ali Dibadj joins the City-headquartered from fellow investment firm AllianceBernstein, where he had been chief financial officer and head of strategy since February last year.

Succeeding Dick Weil, who will retire at the end of March 2022, the incoming boss spent almost a decade in management consulting, including at McKinsey & Company and Mercer.

“We are pleased to appoint Ali Dibadj as the company’s next CEO,” chairman Richard Gillingwater said. “We thank Dick Weil for his leadership over the years and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Muzinich & Co.

Muzinich & Co. has expanded its environment, social and governance (ESG) team with a new director based in London.

Yiannis Bartzilas joins from Pimco, where he was an ESG and Climate Change specialist.

Bartzilas is set to work closely with the investment teams across the business, becoming a key player in Muzinich’s internal ESG groups.

“As a firm, we have been onboarding accounts with socially responsible exclusions for over twenty years in line with client demand,” director of responsible investing, Archie Beeching, said.

“Today, the urgency to address the climate crisis is becoming ever more apparent and we have a number of ambitions to develop new products which deliver genuine climate and ESG solutions. As regulatory obligations increase, the firm will ensure we have the ESG resourcing and expertise necessary to be a leader in the market.”