City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Capital Group

Capital Group has hired a head of product development for Europe and Asia, a newly created role for the investment firm.

Based in London, Kat Ferris joins from Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she was head of international product for four years.

The incoming lead, who brings more than 16 years of experience to the position, will build and lead a team responsible for product development, governance and product management.

“Bringing an exceptional leader like Kat on board with deep knowledge of product development and management is key to ensuring our investment offerings continue to help clients meet their investment goals and are relevant through multiple market cycles,” head of product and investment services for the regions, Alexandra Haggard said.

Read more Morgan Stanley to boost bonuses for top performers as M&A boom continues

Linklaters

Linklaters has bolstered its leveraged finance practice with three new partners, in the largest London-based team hire for the firm in recent years.

Joining at the end of this month, Noel Hughes, Giacomo Reali and Christianne Williams have been poached from Vinson & Elkins and are set to strengthen the law firm’s high yield and leveraged finance teams.

“We are pleased to welcome Noel, Giacomo and Christianne, whose combined expertise and dynamic skillsets will greatly strengthen a targeted area of growth for our banking practice,” said global head of finance Andy Vickery.

“They bring experience that strongly complements that of our High Yield and Leveraged Finance teams, and we look forward to working closely with them on our enhanced service offering to a global client base.”

CD&R

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), the new owner of Morrisons, has hired a former supply chain executive as European director of the firm’s portfolio company procurement program.

Marta Benedek is set to work with the supply chain and procurement leaders with portfolio companies.

Joining after a 20-year career at General Electric, Benedek brings expertise in low cost suppliers, strategic negotiations, new product launches and supply chain operations.

“Marta is a highly skilled executive with a record of leading critical supply chain initiatives, enabling more competitive supply options, and rapid product innovation introduction,” co-president and head of the firm’s European business, David Novak said.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Marta as member of our team. At a moment when global supply chains and procurement channels are facing significant challenges, I’m confident that Marta’s skill and experience will add significant value across our European portfolio.”