Morgan Stanley to boost bonuses for top performers as M&A boom continues

Morgan Stanley will boost the bonuses of its top-performers by 20% on Thursday with M&A bankers in line for bumper payouts, according to news reports.

Equity underwriting and M&A advisory bankers at the American bank are in line to see among the biggest bonus hikes on Wall Street after the divisions delivered strong performances last year, Reuters has reported.

Staff in Morgan Stanley’s M&A and equity capital market divisions are expecting bonuses up at least 15% on the previous year and, in some cases, up 20% or more, two separate sources within those businesses told Reuters.

Investment banks dish out bonuses based on business performance and Morgan Stanley M&A bankers are in line for some of the top payouts on Wall street after a bumper year for the division.

Staff at the bank will be informed of their bonus payouts on Thursday as Wall Street kicks off its bonus payout season.

The bonus payouts at Morgan Stanley are expected to be lower than those at Bank of America Corp, which is planning to increase the bonus pool for investment bankers by more than 40%, according to a Bloomberg News report last week.