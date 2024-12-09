Former HSBC banker to lead Australian lender ANZ

Matos was formerly CEO of HSBC’s wealth and personal banking business.

Australian bank ANZ has appointed former HSBC banker Nuno Matos as its next chief executive after he missed out on the same position at the London-based lender this summer.

Matos is set to join the Melbourne-based bank in July 2025 and replace Shayne Elliott, who is retiring from ANZ after nine years at the helm.

Elliott was among a group of senior executives at ANZ who took pay cuts earlier this year following a bond trading and workplace conduct scandal that has rocked Australia’s second-biggest lender and drawn scrutiny from regulators.

Matos, formerly CEO of HSBC’s wealth and personal banking business, left the Asia-focused lender in August after nine years. He joined the bank from Santander in 2015.

His departure came shortly after Georges Elhedery was appointed as CEO of HSBC in the wake of Noel Quinn’s retirement, a job for which Matos was considered a leading internal candidate. The business he headed up contributes around 40 per cent of HSBC’s revenue.

Matos is one of several senior executives to leave Europe’s biggest bank in recent months, as Elhedery presses on with an overhaul of HSBC’s global operations.

At ANZ, Matos is due to receive a salary of A$2.5m (£1.25m) and earn a short-term bonus worth 80 per cent of that sum. His long-term bonus could be equivalent to 135 per cent of his salary.

Paul O’Sullivan, ANZ’s chair, said: “We are very pleased an international banker of Nuno’s calibre and extensive experience will be joining ANZ as our new chief executive to lead the execution of our strategy.”

Matos was replaced at HSBC by Barry O’Byrne, who will oversee a new international wealth and premier banking business as part of the bank’s restructuring.